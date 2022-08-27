Cow Casually Exits Supermarket in Austria, Netizens Say 'She Delivers the Milk Herself'

Often funny videos of animals surface online and their hilarious antics serve as a stress buster. A similar clip is doing rounds on the internet and we bet it will leave you in splits. A Twitter user named Buitengebieden shared a hilarious video of a cow casually walking out of a supermarket store in Austria.

The 14 seconds long video, shows very few people standing on the street around the supermarket. Suddenly, a cow emerges from the store and leaves shoppers stunned. People standing outside quickly take their cameras out and capture the funny moment. The user captioned the video, “Meanwhile in Austria."

The micro-blogging site users were quick to react to the video and one of them wrote, “so, the cow did some shopping…?" “Cow walks into a Spar, the Spartender says “Oh no, not an udder one!" commented another. While someone said, “She delivers the milk herself. Splendid."

This video was shared after a clip went viral from Spain which showed a herd of cattle entering a supermarket store and residents struggling for a while to get all of them out. Twitter users also shared the video in the comments section.

Another user shared another clip of a cow running in the corridors of a bank in Israel and people chasing it.

Another hilarious viral video from India was also shared by a cyber-surfer and he wrote, “Meanwhile in India." In the video, a buffalo enter an electronic store and got crashed at the end of the store. The animal then went out of the store. The incident was captured on the store’s CCTV.

The video has made a buzz as it has garnered more than 2.5 million views.

