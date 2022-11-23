Cow Dung-Neem Plaster Helps Haryana Professor Earn Rs 10 Lakh Per Year, Here's How

The heat wave in India over the past few years has become more intense especially in the northern regions during summers, raising several concerns regarding surviving the heat. While most of us would just turn on the air conditioners and fans in our houses, the cost-effectiveness and impact on the environment are still questionable.

Dr Shivdarshan, a professor from Haryana came up with an eco-friendly invention that may remove the need for ACs in the future. He has invented cow-dung plasters and neem bricks that can keep homes 7 degrees cooler and even reduce the need for concrete that generates heat and a significant carbon footprint. A short video clip on his innovation is slowly gaining popularity on social media.

The tweet put out by the former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway, Erik Solheim, on Twitter read, “Cow Dung-Neem Plaster Helps Indian Professor Earn Rs 10 Lakh/Year. Haryana’s Dr Shivdarshan Malik has innovated a ‘Vedic Plaster’ & bricks made out of cow dung and neem to keep homes cooler by 7 degrees. A great circular economy!" The tweeted video has gained over 3.5 million views and more than eleven thousand likes.

According to The Better India’s interview, Shivdarshan has developed the Vedic Plaster, which is made from cow dung, soil, and various other natural resources, as a novel solution to address the rise in carbon emissions and its effects. The interiors of houses with vedic plasters stay cooler than cement-plastered homes because this breathable plaster does not allow heat from the outside to penetrate, which also assists residents in lowering their electricity costs.

Shivdarshan receives an annual income of Rs. 10 lakh from this sustainable business. Gocrete bricks, produced from cow dung and other environmentally friendly locally obtained materials, are another invention of his. These bricks can block up to 70% of heat from entering buildings and are seven times less expensive than traditional ones.

