Crab Hugs Another Crab To Protect Him From Human, Video Viral On Twitter

You might have heard of the “Crab Mentality", which says that if a lot of crabs are put in a box, none of them would be able to come out as each one would pull their peers down if they try to climb their way out of the box. However, two crabs have proven this metaphor inaccurate by showcasing a feeling of care and protection for each other. A video showing a crab hugging its peer to protect it from a man has gone viral on Twitter.

Captioned, “The little crab protects his friend from a human being by hugging him," the 10-second video shared by Gabriel Corno, shows a man trying to grab a tiny crab with his fingers. However, when he fails to do so the first time, another crab sitting next to it hugs the first crab so that the man cannot pick it up anymore. The crab even tries to attack the human with its little claws when the man attempts to grab the first crab again.

Since being posted on September 19, the video has gone viral with over 17 lakh views and 57,000 likes. The comments section was filled with people who felt touched by the actions of the crab. They agreed with the fact that there are a lot of animals that are far more intelligent than they are given credit for.

A user wrote – “I’ve heard they are very intelligent and do make good pets."

Scientifically speaking, it is a well-known fact that crabs make loyal neighbours. On observing Fiddler crabs, it was seen that they leave their own homes to help their neighbour fight an intruder. According to Kinder World, Crabs feel pain and understand the danger. They are a very intelligent species and are usually underestimated when it comes to their intelligence.

