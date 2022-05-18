Crazy optical illusion makes you feel your ceiling is moving

The human brain has always been intrigued by the optical illusions that mend the way we see things. Remember that garment that went viral on the internet in 2015? Another eye-catching optical illusion is making the rounds on TikTok. A magician recently shared an interesting optical illusion that will trick your brain into thinking that the house is shaking.

In a video shared by The Card Guy Evan on TikTok, he claims that after looking at the illusion for a few seconds, you will feel that the ceiling of your house is moving. Well, this is sure to make everyone feel dizzy.

Actually, there is a green dot in the midst of the black and white horizontal lines in the photo, on which Ivan asked his viewers to focus. The stripes appeared to be expanding and contracting simultaneously. He also instructed the audience not to close their eyes. So that the desired impact may be determined correctly.

Advertisement

“I know it sounds weird but stare at the dot in the middle of your screen and don’t take your eyes off it whatever you do," said Evan, as reported by the Sun.

He counted down five seconds and encouraged viewers to glance up at the ceiling after around 30 seconds of looking at the image. He said that after looking up, it will seem as if the ceiling is contracting. Then he asked if the viewers experienced the ceiling moving saying that it definitely did the work for him.

“Does it look like it’s moving? He asked. “If it works let me know because that is insane."

There is no magic, but yes, an illusion for our eyes was instilled in the mind through the picture. So, give this experiment a try and see if it works the wonders for you too.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.