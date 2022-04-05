'Crinkled Aluminium Foil': NASA Photo Shows Mount Everest from Whole New Perspective

NASA has shared a picture of Mount Everest and it is very different from most other pictures of the majestic mountain. Taken from the International Space Station, it shows a completely new perspective. “Mt. Everest like you’ve never seen it before," read the caption. The caption further states how the highest mountain is visible from a different perspective from “the vantage point of space." The picture has been taken by an astronaut aboard the ISS. “This world-renowned summit just keeps growing – approximately 1 centimetre per year due to the progressive uplift of the crust caused by the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates," the caption further read. Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over thousands of likes. A person compared it with a crinkled up aluminium foil as he wrote in the comment section, “This is crinkled up aluminium foil." Another person wrote, “our beautiful home planet! dear @nasa when was this amazing photo taken."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a team of scientists at NASA has for the first time ever spotted regional fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) across the globe due to emissions from human activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Using a combination of NASA satellites and atmospheric modelling, including data from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2), the team measured drops in CO2 emissions during the pandemic from space. Previous studies investigated the effects of lockdowns early in the pandemic and found that global CO2 levels dropped slightly in 2020.

The team’s measurements showed that in the Northern Hemisphere, human-generated growth in CO2 concentrations dropped from February through May 2020. It rebounded during the summer, consistent with a global emissions decrease of 3 per cent to 13 per cent for the year.

The results represent a leap forward for researchers studying regional effects of climate change and tracking results of mitigation strategies, the team said.

The method allows detection of changes in atmospheric CO2 just a month or two after they happen, providing fast, actionable information about how human and natural emissions are evolving.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.