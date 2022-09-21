Crocodile Handler Miraculously Survives Lethal Attack, Video Goes Viral

A wildlife park employee miraculously survives a lethal attack when a giant crocodile bit his leg during a live show. The incident took place at the Crocodile Creek farm located in the Kwazulu Natal province of South Africa on September 10. The park employee identified to be Sean le Clus was in the middle of a performance featuring two giant crocodiles inside a pit when he suffered the lethal attack. A video of the sneaky attack has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the crocodile handler begins his performance in the giant pit as spectators watch from above.

Sean walks around the animals and sits on one of the giant crocodiles as he introduces the creature, a 660 kg Nile crocodile namely Hannibal. “This is the only crocodile in South Africa that I can sit on his back talking,” says the crocodile handler before patting the beast. He further explains that Hannibal has a 60 cm bite area in his 65 cm head. While the handler is busy focusing on Hannibal, the second crocodile in the pit slowly moves closer to Sean. However, the expert becomes aware of its movement in the nick of time. The handler then stands up to gain a safer position.

Advertisement

The crocodile opens its vicious jaw but the handler manages to avoid the attack by shutting it with the stick in his hands. While the handler’s attention is diverted to the second crocodile, Hannibal quickly turns and attacks the left thigh of a defenseless Sean. The crocodile handler is thrown to the ground by the force of the second attack, he rolls off in the sand, quickly gets up on his feet, and makes an exit from the deep pit. Watch the viral clip below:

Advertisement

According to The South African, the park later confirmed that Sean suffered bruising and two big teeth holes but he returned back to work 20 minutes later. “Sean sewed up the holes himself and came back to work 20 minutes later,” the park clarified in a statement. While explaining the reason for the attack, they claimed it was due to the female crocodile’s move that Hannibal got the chance to open its jaw for a proper bite.

Advertisement

“It was because the female was moving in on him, and she is very stroppy. So Sean was watching the female, and Hannibal just reminded him that he was there. If Hannibal had done a proper bite, it would have been very bad. Like every job. There is always a chance of injuries,” the statement added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here