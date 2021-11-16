'Crocodile Hunter' Producer Recounts Steve Irwin's Eerie Speech Days Before Tragic Death

On September 4, 2006, the Australian conservationist and TV personality, Steve Irwin breathed his last as a stingray pierced its barb into his chest multiple times, killing the Australian adventurer. To commemorate Steve’s death, November 15 is celebrated as Steve Irwin Day in Australia. Recently, John Stainton, Director-Producer and Steve’s very close friend, appeared on I’ve Got News For You, a news podcast, and revealed some strange insights into the days before Steve’s demise. Stainton was the creator of The Crocodile Hunter and travelled the world with Steve, shooting him taking on daring challenges involving crocodiles. Speaking to the host of the podcast Andrew Bucklow, Stainton talked about his feelings of foreboding before they started shooting for Ocean’s Deadliest, which involved the Stingray accident.

Stainton revealed that he felt uncomfortable about the project that aimed at covering the deadliest creatures of the ocean and that three weeks before they started, he tried to drop the idea to work on this documentary. However, his efforts went in vain as everything was set and paid for, and it was too late to pull the plug on the project.

“I just had this really weird feeling before we started. I went and had multiple tests and CAT scans done to find out if something was wrong with me, but nothing came back. I even had a will made. I never had a will. Something was very strong with me," Stainton said.

Stainton also spoke about Steve’s speech that he gave before starting the shoot of the show, which, according to Stainton, was very weird. He stated how he felt “it was like a final speech."

“Before we started the show, Steve gave a speech to the crew catching crocodiles for his research. He was kind of thanking everybody for who they were and what they did as a team. It felt really weird. It felt like a final speech. It was very weird," he said.

Steve was under the water documenting a stingray when his barb plunged his chest, and he experienced multiple strikes. Cameraman Justin Lyons was the only person with Steve when the accident happened. Lyons recalls how Steve looked up at him, saying, “I am dying," as the entire team tried everything to save him, reported Herald Sun.

