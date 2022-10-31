Crowd Gathers at London Street as Man Sings Kesariya From Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra, Video Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mushy number Kesariya from Brahmastra has become one of the top romantic tracks of the year. But it appears the magic of the love song has travelled all over the world. Recently, a video from the streets of London went viral as a musician crooned the Arijit Singh song to entertain passersby. What made it more eye-catching was a group of people impressed with the musician’s melodious voice and decided to stay back and sing along with him. The clip began with a spectator filming the scenario as the camera pans from the Indian crowd standing on the side of the street towards the musician.

Dressed in an elongated black jacket matched with animal-print trousers, the man kicks off the performance with his soothing voice. The surrounded bystanders continue to record and sing along with him. By the time, the musician hits the chorus, the crowd appears mighty impressed with the Indian man, which attracts more people towards the corner. The video was shared on Twitter by industrialist Harsh Goenka, who said, “Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has!" Take a look at the video below:

Within a day the clip has amassed over 68,000 views and more than 2,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. Desi Twitter couldn’t hold back from lauding the musician and the aura that he created with his Bollywood touch abroad. A user wrote, “Lovely song to make people dance on the street far away from Mumbai. Our songs have magic, one of the reasons why Bollywood is firmly entrenched all over the world."

Another added, “Better than the original! Arijit Singh croons beautifully, but here the crowd beats him."

One more commented, “This song is all about lyrics, it sounds good even without music."

A user said, “Just soothing and positive vibes .. Kesariya."

Composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, the love anthem Kesariya is a magnificent treat to the ears of die-hard lovers.

