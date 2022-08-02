Crowds Flock to Steal Hash After Boat Carrying Contraband Crashes on Spanish Beach

A boat carrying a consignment of hash, a form of cannabis, was intercepted in an anti-drug operation on a beach in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain. The custom officials, apart from attending the caught consignment, had to deal with another situation that arose during the drug bust. Apparently, the people in the vicinity of the beach got a whiff of the incident and many appeared on the beach to steal some hash from the ship, as per a report in Times Now.

The unprecedented loot occurred during a drug bust that was led by the custom department of Spain. The drug traffickers, in an attempt to evade the officials who were trailing them in a helicopter, rammed their boat offshore. As soon as the boat got stuck on land, several bystanders and passers-by flocked to the boat to get their hands on some hash.

A video of people stealing from the wreck surfaced on social media. The clip shows people climbing onto the boat, while others are standing near the boat. Take a look:

Seeing the loot, the helicopter of the custom officials was forced to fend off the people grabbing parts of the consignment by flying near to the ground on the beach. The pressure of the wind led people to run off from the boat. In a clip shared by UNILAD, it is visible that some people did not budge even when the helicopter was near them. It was only when the helicopter looked like it almost landed that they ran off with the hash that they stole.

While recreational use of cannabis is legal in Spain, trafficking large amounts of it can still attract hefty fines and jail time.

