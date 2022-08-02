Crown Prince of Dubai Praises Food Delivery Executive Who Removed Concrete Bricks amid Traffic

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has lauded the kind gesture of a food delivery man via social media. A viral video of the anonymous man recently caught the attention of the Prince, thereby leaving him utterly moved. The video in question showcases how traffic increased on a busy road due to a piece of brick blocking the way. While people around just kept ignoring the bricks and diverting their vehicles to make way for themselves to move ahead, a delivery boy stepped in to solve the problem. When the traffic lights turned red, he quickly moved toward the bricks and threw them away from the road. If the video is anything to go by, the blocks of brick appear to be heavy and the delivery man is seen struggling while lifting and throwing them away.

It was his selfless act that left the Crown Prince of Dubai impressed and prompted him to re-share the clip to find out the identity of the man. The prince wrote, “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?" Take a look at the video below:

After the video went viral on the internet, the Prince was successfully able to identify the anonymous man. He again took to social media to thank him publicly for the kind act. The Prince stated, “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!"

The video has received a thunderous response on the micro-blogging application. Upon seeing the clip many heaped praises for Abdul. One user said, “I’m glad to see Hamdan Mohammed, you always praise good work and good people. May almighty bless you abundantly with happiness, wellness, and good health His Highness".

Another user added, “It’s a man with knowledge that respects the road to be cleared thank sir good job."

A netizen hailed the man as an angel and wrote, “This man is an angel, and yes has to be praised for his selfless act, towards humans and awarded the most prestigious golden visa if I may say so, as this is truly an act of kindness and consideration."

A user also praised the Crown Prince for recognizing and appreciating the kind gesture of a common citizen. The user shared, “A good citizen doing his duty, just how it should be, no heroes, what is really amazing and shocking is to see someone like Hamdan Mohammed who being at the highest level doesn’t lose his sight of the people and the real world, that’s the real hard work, I praise for you".

The viral video has garnered over 12 thousand likes on Twitter.

