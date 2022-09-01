Cruise Ship With 9000-People Capacity To Be Scrapped After Shipbuilder Files Bankruptcy

A cruise ship, with a capacity of holding up to 9000 people on board, which was supposed to be one of the largest cruise ships to ever sail in the sea, will be scrapped. The Global Dram II had almost been completed at Warnemünde shipyard on the Baltic Coast in Germany. However, the mammoth ship will now be scrapped because the shipbuilder MV Werften has filed for bankruptcy. There’s been no buyer for the cruise ship.

The German cruise industry magazine An Bord reported that the lower hull of the liner will be disposed of for scrap price. The administrator Christoph Morgen reportedly disclosed in a press conference that the ship needed to be moved out of the shipyard by Friday as it was sold to Thyssenkrupp’s military unit. The unit plans to build military vessels there.

Global Dream II and Global Dream (the prior’s sister ship that hasn’t been scrapped yet) were supposed to be the largest cruise ships by the capacity to ever sail the sea. However, the demand for cruise ships has declined since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The combined weight of the ships was 208,000 ships and they would have together been the sixth largest cruise ships by size. The first five are Wonder of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, and Oasis of the Seas. All of them are the Oasis-class cruise ships of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

