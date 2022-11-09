Cruise Ship With 'Largest Waterpark at Sea' is Being Touted as 'Human Lasagna'

People were left amazed after the first glimpse of a new cruise ship featuring the “largest waterpark at sea" surfaced online. Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas has seven pools and six record-breaking slides, and it has certainly made a splash online, by leaving many stunned by the ship’s marvellous design. Many couldn’t take their eyes off the promotional images.

Twitter user Heidi Stephen shared a photo and told her followers, “Can’t stop looking at this picture of a new Royal Caribbean cruise ship. My son just described it as ‘human lasagne’. Absolutely my idea of hell."

Heidi’s tweet has nearly 79,000 likes, indicating that many people agree with her son’s astute observation. One of the users wrote, “Just awful. A veritable floating Petri dish". Another user added, “It looks like a Barbie cruise ship". A third user wrote, “Can’t imagine much worse for a holiday why people (esp. under 40) who choose to go on cruises I will never know". Expressing his views on the post and his experience, a fourth user added, “This looks crazy!!! I need to go on a cruise…" Meanwhile, others compared the colourful ship design to cake. “Cake or ship?" asked another one.

The Icon of the Seas has numerous pools and waterslides in addition to a swim-up bar, a five-deck high park, the first suspended infinity pool at sea, a theatre, and an ice rink. It is the biggest passenger ship ever constructed with a gross tonnage of 250,800 and is also billed as the “ultimate family vacation". Icon of the Seas is currently scheduled to set sail on her maiden voyage in January 2024, with reservations available now.

