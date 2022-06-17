'Crypto Crash' Memes Flood Twitter as Investors Try to Cope with Losses

The cryptocurrency market has crashed and investors have lost millions. The cryptocurrency market fell below the $1trillion mark for the first time since January last year. In a new development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been sued for $258 billion for allegedly running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that has recently gained popularity among investors. In the complaint, the plaintiff accused Musk of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble, as per reports.

Amid this, crypto investors have been finding solace in memes which have flooded social media.

Advertisement

“#Cryptocrash road to the moon."

“100% all in #Cryptocrash."

“I said bye not buy ."

“#Cryptocrash Waiting for the next bull run like. Come on dude.. do something."

“Me buying one last dip. #Bitcoin."

“Astronout against their dream."

“McDonalds is the only hope after this."

“Haven’t checked my crypto portfolio which means the crash isn’t happening."

Advertisement

“Story of my life."

Advertisement

“Crypto traders, young, naive and foolish."

“#Cryptocrash somehow bitcoin will return."

“Should we continue buying the #dip?"

“What crash?"

Bitcoin recently plunged again to its lowest level since December 2020, and traded at the $21,000 mark after almost two years. Ethereum on the other hand, fell to a record low this year. Of all major crypto coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum were the most badly hit, and have shed 25.84 per cent and 33.99 per cent respectively in a week.

The cryptocurrency market largely mirrors the global stock markets, and a selloff at the traditional markets on Friday, June 10, led to a contagion effect as crypto began to dip rapidly. “Growing expectations of a sharper Federal Reserve interest rate hike to fight inflation led to an evaporation of investors’ risk appetites across the board, with numerous indices officially entering a bear market," said the CoinDCX research team.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.