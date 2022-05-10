Indians are Trading Memes on Twitter as 28% GST May be Imposed on Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency holders in India are worried once again, with the GST Council likely to consider levying a 28 per cent goods and services tax on cryptocurrencies during its next meeting. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government’s view is to keep cryptocurrencies at par with lotteries, casinos, racecourses, and betting, they said. The date of the meeting has not been finalised yet, but Twitter users are making their apprehensions known through memes, as per ritual. A GST Council-nominated law committee, whose view will be tabled before the GST Council for formal approval, will take up the proposal to levy 28 per cent GST on services and all activities related to cryptocurrencies soon, the sources said.

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 per cent tax on gains on cryptocurrencies and assets. No deduction will be allowed, except the cost of acquisition, and no loss in transaction will be allowed to set off the gains. A new Section 115BBH has been inserted in the Income Tax Act, 1961, to tax virtual digital assets. Apart from this, a TDS at the rate of 1 per cent was set to be imposed on the transfer of Crypto assets. “30 per cent tax" had trended on Twitter then. On one hand, many were of the opinion that the taxation implied that crypto was “legal" in India; on the other, many voiced their opinions on the focal 30% figure.

