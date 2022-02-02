'Crypya' to 'Taxee': Indians Come Up With Quirky Name Suggestions for Digital Rupee

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a digital currency will be introduced by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in 2022-23. The digital rupee or central bank digital currency will be introduced using blockchain, Sitharaman added. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will use blockchain technology. The tax regime is expected to include all transactions carried out with cryptocurrencies, including the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If digital assets are gifted, the tax will have to be paid by the recipient, she added. A journalist on Twitter asked everyone what they would like the upcoming digital currency to be named, and people came up with a myriad of creative suggestions.

‘Crypya’ seems to be a popular option among Twitterati.

A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is a digital version of a country’s fiat currenciy, like the Rupee or the Dollar. Since they’re backed by the central reserves, they are as stable as their physical counterparts, unlike decentralised cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. The move is seen as a big push for the government’s “Digital India" programme.

Delivering Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government is expecting India to grow at 9.2 per cent this financial year. Her speech included key developments like the launch of a new digital currency, levying of a 30 per cent tax on crypto and other virtual assets and unchanged income tax slabs.

The Union Budget 2022 has proposed that the transfer of cryptocurrency or any virtual asset will now be taxed at 30 per cent. No deduction except cost of acquisition will be allowed and no loss in transaction will be allowed to be carried forward, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. No setoff has been permitted against other income. Apart from this, a TDS at the rate of 1 per cent is also set to be imposed on the transfer of Crypto assets. This will hold for transactions that cross a certain threshold. In case you are gifting someone Crypto assets, the tax will be imposed on the recipient. Nishchal Shetty, founder and CEO of WazirX, has welcomed the Crypto Tax, stating that it brings clarity on the matter. He felt that overall, this is a positive outcome for the Crypto industry in the country because levying a tax “legitimises" the industry to a certain extent.

