CSK Fans Attending RCB vs KKR Match for Faf du Plessis is Why We Love IPL 2022

The loyal fanbase of Chennai Super Kings made it plenty clear during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings clash that they missed their former teammate and powerhouse Faf du Plessis dearly when the South African batter played a brisk knock of 88 in 57, albeit in a losing cause. Come Wednesday night, the CSK fan army outdid themselves when they attended the IPL 2022 contest at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai where Chennai Super Kings wasn’t even playing. Yep. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders saw CSK fans holding a large banner in the stands, something that caught the eye of cameraperson and viewers alike.

The banner had a printed photo of Faf du Plessis in all Yellows and it read: “We are CSK fans but we are here for Faf." The heartwarming banner appeared during the second over of RCB’s run chase.

Needless to say, the loyalty of CSK fans was appreciated far and wide on microblogging site Twitter.

Faf du Plessis, who replaced Virat Kohli as the RCB captain, was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore. Fortunately for Faf, after the disappointing loss to Punjab Kings despite accumulating over 200 runs, his side held their nerves while chasing a low score of 128 put together by Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Chasing 128, RCB finished with 132/7 with Dinesh Karthik (14* off 7) sealing the win by hitting a six and a four off Andre Russell in the final over.

