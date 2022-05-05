CSK Out of IPL 2022 Playoff Race? MI Fans Welcome Dhoni's Team as Big Ships Sink Deep

Royal Challengers Bangalore handed Chennai Super Kings a 13-run defeat on Wednesday night to secure two crucial points, taking their tally to 12. CSK spinners did a decent job in restricting RCB to 173 for 8 in 20 overs. CSK’s chase started on a good note with the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dewon Conway taking the team’s total to 50 for no loss. The fall of Gaikwad sparked a collapse of the CSK batting line-up. The batters failed to get going. Harshal Patel registered figures of 3 for 35 while Glenn Maxwell picked up 2 wickets as Dhoni & Co could only manage 160/8 in their designated 20 overs.

With this loss, CSK’s chances to qualify for this year’s playoffs virtually ended as they find themselves at the bottom of the table, on the 9th spot, with only 6 points to their name. Another strong contender, Mumbai Indians, who have only registered a single win thus far give Dhoni’s team company at the bottom.

MI fans found solace in the fact that their biggest rivals have faced a similar fate this season and they rejoiced CSK’s “exit" with memes.

When Dhoni walked in CSK needed 52 off 24 balls which soon became 39 from the last two overs. The talismanic leader, however, couldn’t get his side over the line.

