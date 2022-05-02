CSK Return to Winning Ways Under Captain Dhoni and Twitter Exploded With Memes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the duties to focus on his game after a lean season of IPL 2022. Dhoni playing his first contest as the skipper of CSK led the yellow army to their third win this season after openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85) put together a mammoth partnership of 182 against Sunrisers Hyderabad helping the side pile up an imposing total of 202/2. SRH did make an honest run chase with Nicholas Pooran top-scoring with 64 and skipper Kane Williamson playing resilient innings of 47. However, SRH managed to score 189/6, thus falling short by 13 runs.

Thala fans were, for the obvious reasons, over the moon as they celebrated the return of captain Dhoni and the winning ways of CSK with memes.

“I think Jadeja knew last season he’d be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he’d take his own decisions and responsibility for them. “Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

