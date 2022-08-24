Cuban Crocodile Galloping Towards Man Is The Most Terrifying Sight On Internet Today

A spine-chilling video of a Cuban crocodile rushing towards a man is going viral online. This video was shared by Gatorland Orlando on Facebook. Shared on August 18, this video has amassed nearly 1.4 million views and more than 7,500 likes. The short clip was shared with the caption, “CHAINSAW IN ACTION Our Amazing Cuban Crocodile".

The video starts with a crocodile running slowly. The entry is combined with scary background music. The video becomes scary as the crocodile resumes running to its normal speed. We then see the crocodile running fast, approaching the man, who then runs for his life.

Now, the first thing that strikes our mind is why did the man even enter the Cuban crocodile enclosure? We can also see a lot of other people watching this act with interest. They are even recording this act on mobile phones. The video ends with a crocodile calmly walking toward the other side.

Users are deeply petrified after watching this video. One wrote that he has never seen a crocodile gallop like that. Other users raised similar surprises over an alligator galloping. A user also wrote that the Cuban crocodile is generally considered very aggressive.

Another user also knew some interesting facts related to these Cuban crocodiles. This person wrote that younger crocodiles can run extremely fast to cover shorter distances. People gave examples of saltwater crocodiles’ aggressiveness as well.

Cuban crocodiles are an endangered species. They are found in quite a limited range of Cuba. Apart from galloping as shown in the video, these crocodiles are also strong swimmers. However, they have some weaknesses as well. They fail to generate heat metabolically. They try to soak heat from the sun or warm water. They often do this in the morning or after having a meal. Younger Cuban crocodiles eat invertebrates and small fish. Adults majorly eat fish, turtles and small mammals. At the zoo, they eat rats, rabbits and fish.

