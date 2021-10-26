Customer Asks Delivery Agent to Hide Parcel from Husband. Here is What Happened Next.

Shopaholics around the world have to face the wrath of their friends and family members just when another delivery package from an ecommerce site arrives at their door. Hence to protect herself from her husband’s judgemental gaze for shopping online, one woman came up with a plan. In a TikTok video that is now going viral on the internet, a footage of a delivery driver is shown who is seen following the customer’s sneaky request to hide the parcel from her husband. The 35-second video was uploaded by Cherry Longaberger, a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The video shows Cherry’s home security camera capturing how an Amazon driver stopped to make a delivery at the house. The Amazon delivery agent is seen putting the package down on the porch and taking a picture of it. But that is when she notices the doormat at the entrance of the house that reads “Please hide packages from husband." The Amazon delivery agent clearly understood the assignment, and looked around for a suitable hiding spot and decided to stuff the package into a hedge next to the door. After placing it securely inside the hedge, the delivery agent is seen taking a picture of the package and leaving.

According to DailyMail, Cherry wrote in the caption of her TikTok video, “I have a doormat that says ‘Please hide packages from husband’. My Amazon driver understood the assignment." The video has received more than 1.7 million likes.

DailyMail also reports that the video was shared so much that a friend of the Amazon delivery driver spotted her and sent her the clip. The driver, who was identified as Leeza Hall, thanked netizens for the reaction on TikTok, and commented,“Y’all are so sweet thank you. Yes I’m still kind of new, I started this job at the end of June." Cherry replied to Leeza and wrote, “You gave us a good laugh and you’re awesome. If you’re going to be on my route again let me know."

