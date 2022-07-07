Customer Shares Zomato and Offline Bills For Same Order, Price Difference Sparks Debate

The convenience of receiving your delicious meal within a few minutes from your favourite restaurant is something that we all have welcomed with open arms. And why not? We get linked to the much-loved eateries with just a click of a button, and our food cravings are satisfied within minutes. However, somewhere in the excitement of receiving our food nice and warm, we generally tend to overlook the price that we have been paying the restaurant. When a customer of an online food delivery app shared a comparison post of online and offline order bills, it left the netizens stunned.

A LinkedIn user Rahul Kabra, who is also a regular Zomato customer, recently dropped a comparison picture of the same food order bill from the food delivery app and an offline bill from the restaurant. The post revealed a striking difference in the total amount of the order. Rahul ordered veg black pepper sauce, vegetable fried rice, and mushroom momo from a Mumbai restaurant called The Momo Factory. While sharing the picture on his LinkedIn account, he penned down a lengthy cation and detailed the pricing difference with elaborative calculations. He wrote, “I am doing an apple to apple comparison to online vs offline order."

Rahul added, “Here is what I noticed - Cost for offline order - INR 512. Cost for Zomato order - INR 690 (after applied discount of INR 75). Cost escalation 34.76% per order at INR 178 = (690-512)/512.” Rahul continued by raising a question, “Assuming Zomato brings visibility and more orders to the food service provider, should it charge such a high price?” Rahul believed that the government needed to interfere in this scenario, and wrote, “I think there is a need to cap this cost escalation which should be implemented by the government so as to make this a win-win for all stakeholders.”

This post quickly garnered everyone’s attention, wherein many believed it to be exploitation and voiced their opinion. Apart from the users, Zomato’s official account also took to the comment section and responded to Rahul’s post. “Hi Rahul, Zomato being an intermediary platform between a customer and a restaurant, does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform. That said, we have conveyed your feedback to the restaurant partner and have requested them to look into this,” they wrote.

One user commented, “It will be better if they keep the menu as same and take their charges separately," adding that there will be no grievance to the users.

Another gave a reason for the difference in the pricing, and wrote, “You are paying for the convenience, time and fuel saved. You cannot attribute price to the family time that you gained. It’s priceless. Why do you purchase a depreciating asset like an automobile?”

What are your thoughts about this price difference?

