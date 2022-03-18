Cuteness Overload: Little Girl Crouches on Ground so that Baby Sister Can Climb Bicycle

The adorable video of an elder sister helping her sibling learn how to ride a bicycle is melting hearts online. In the video shared by ‘goodnews_movement’ on Instagram, a girl is seen crouching on the ground so that her younger sister can step on her back and climb the bike. This unadulterated show of sibling love has touched a chord with netizens who cannot help watching the video again and again. After helping her little sister climb the bike, the girl then pushes the bicycle. The video has garnered more than 6 lakh ‘likes’ till now.

“A big sister NEVER gives up." This big sister crouches down so her younger sister can get up on her bike… these siblings are off to a great start."

The comment section is filled with remarks from people who were touched by the video. One user wrote, “This is so sweet, so innocent! I love this moment". Another one said, “Cutest thing I have seen today".

Another cute video that won the hearts of netizens is the one in which passengers sing the viral Baby Shark song along with the synchronised claps to calm a crying child. As the baby was crying uncontrollably, the passengers in a sweet gesture even clapped their hands loudly with a smile on their face throughout, in a bid to soothe the inconsolable boy. Undoubtedly, the synchronised singing and clapping created an amazing vibe on the flight. While posting the cute video, Parikshit wrote, “Everyone on the plane passed the vibe check".

