Cuttack Students Build 23,000 Paper Boats in 35 Minutes, Set World Record

Students from 22 educational institutions came together to create a Guinness World Record at the Bali Yatra. They made 23,000 paper boats in 35 minutes in an initiative to popularise and secure a national tag for the historic Yatra that takes place in Cuttack, Odisha. The Guinness record was achieved by around 2100 students. They were awarded for being the most people folding origami sculptures simultaneously on Monday. The video shared on Kalinga TV’s YouTube channel showed the beautiful and colourful origami boats piled up together. After taking the count into account, the official adjudicator for the Guinness Book of World Records presented the Guinness World Record certificate.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) was the organiser of the event at Barabati Stadium. The students beat the earlier record of making 1304 paper boats. CMC had put in a lot of effort in the organisation of the event. They have given the participating students prior training on making origami paper boats in school and college institutions. KalingaTV reported that CMC had spared a budget of ₹30 lakh for the preparation as well as the event. More than 50 officers at the Barabati Stadium supervised the origami-making process during the event. Only the students were allowed inside the stadium to make sure the process would not be hampered. The CMC Mayor, Commissioner, DCP, Cuttack Collector and other officers were present to commemorate the event.

Meanwhile, Odisha had previously set another Guinness World Record for the largest Ratha Yatra chariot on August 2, 2019. The official website of Guinness stated that the chariot Keonjhar had a dimension of 22 metres x 14 metres x 14 metres. It was achieved by The Executive Officer, Debottar, Keonjhar. It took nearly 100 days to build the chariot and cost a whopping ₹1 crore. The nine days festival of Ratha Yatra is the most popular celebration in Odisha dedicated to Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra.

