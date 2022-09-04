Cyrus Mistry Death: Tributes Pour in After Former Tata Sons Chairman's Tragic Demise

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has passed away in a road mishap. The accident occurred when his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the mishap occurred on a bridge over the Surya river around 3.15 pm, police said. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of Mistry’s tragic demise broke. From people who met him to those who admired from a distance, from politicians to journalists and industrialists, the news rattled all. “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The SP said more details will be obtained from the persons who have been admitted to the hospital.

