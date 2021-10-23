Dabur's Karwa Chauth Ad With a Same-sex Couple is Causing Uproar on Twitter, Here's Why

Commercial advertisements are a dime a dozen especially during the festival season and with Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Dhanteras all in quick successions, products have been coming out with advertisements and some of them have been been trying to make a statement. A recent advertisement by Dabur’s Fem has elicited mixed reactions after it rolled out an ad that celebrated ‘Karva Chauth’ but made it more dynamic and inclusive. The ad promoted a face bleaching product and it shows two young women getting ready for their first ‘Karwa Cahuth’ and thus indulging in make up and face cleansing products. The two women are also given festive clothes by an elderly woman to wear on the ocassion as they discuss why they are keeping the ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast.

The ad then moves to the next scene which shows both the women standing facing each other with the ornate sieve and a decorated thali in front of them, thus revealing they are each other’s partners. While many praised the ad for being progressive and LGBTQ friendly, promoting same-sex couples and relationships, it caused a divide on social media as always.

While the advertisement tried to juxtapose a traditional Hindu ritual with an inclusive message, it was not taken kindly by many on social media. And the problem didn’t seem to be only about hurting ‘Hindu sentiments’ but also about catering to the fair skin syndrome so prevalant in the Indian society along with what some termed as a ‘often-criticized festival’.

While many praised the ad for its inclusivity, many also complained about the continued spread of the fair skin idea which has been increasingly criticized for being racist. And many also didn’t like the idea of a traditional Hindu festival being ‘modernized’ like this.

