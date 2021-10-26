Dabur Takes Down Same-sex 'Karva Chauth' Ad After Backlash, MP Govt's Objection

Dabur’s recently released Fem bleach commercial that has caused quite a storm on social media, was finally taken down by the company even. The commercial that showed a same-sex couple getting ready to mark their first ‘Karva Chauth’ while using the Fem bleach was slammed by a section of social media users who criticized the ad for hurting Hindu sentiments. While the idea was to juxtapose a traditional Hindu ritual with an inclusive message, it was not taken kindly and another problematic aspect of the commercial was also the fact that the ad still catered to the fair skin syndrome so prevalent in the Indian society. But the actual reason because of which the commercial was taken down was the criticism it faced for portraying two women celebrating ‘Karva Chauth’.

Dabur’s decision was also escalated after the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said he has directed the state police chief to convey to Dabur India to withdraw the advertisement and take legal steps if the ad is not taken back by the consumer goods maker.

Advertisement

“I consider this a serious matter. More so because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They (the advertisement) showed lesbians celebrating Karva Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking ‘feras’ (marrying each other according to Hindu rituals). This is objectionable," Mishra had said.

Dabur India shared the following message while withdrawing the ad from all of its social media handles.

The move was approved by many who hailed Dabur going back on the ‘objectionable’ commercial but many were also of the opinion that the advertisement was inclusive and should not have been taken down.

While many had praised the ad for its inclusivity when it first aired, many also complained about the continued spread of the ‘fair skin idea’ which has been increasingly criticized for being racist. And many also didn’t like the idea of a traditional Hindu festival being ‘modernized’ like this.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.