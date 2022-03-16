Dad Arrested After Toddler Accidentally Shoots Mother in a Parking Lot in Chicago

In a shocking incident that took place in Illinois, US, a 3-year-old accidentally shot dead his mother while playing with his father’s gun. According to a report by ABC7 Chicago, the tragedy took place in the parking lot of a grocery store in Illinois, Chicago. The toddler was sitting in the car with his 22-year-old mother Dejah Bennet and her 23-year-old boyfriend Romell Watson.

Reportedly, the child who was sitting in the rear seat of the car found his father’s gun and began playing with it. Oblivious of the lethality of the weapon, the toddler continued to play with it and inadvertently fired a bullet. The bullet struck the mother in the neck resulting in her death later.

Following the mishap, Dolton Police Chief Collins Jr said that Romell was arrested and was facing a misdemeanor gun charge. He added that the father will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon and that investigators were trying to determine the exact charges against him, as reported by NBC Chicago.

“We do not have anything to indicate that the dad fired the weapon so the avenue we are pursuing is that the gun was his responsibility," the police chief added. Collins also said that they had no indication to say that Romell fired the gun or that he knew the boy was playing with it.

Later, Collins said that detectives conducted a forensic interview with the child to understand what transpired that day. A person specialised in talking to children interviewed the boy following which it was concluded that he fired the shot. “We are confident he fired the gun," Collins said. The child admitted in the interview that he was the one who opened fire.

Earlier, in another incident of accidental firing, a 4-year-old boy in Georgia shot himself with a gun as his mother shopped inside a store. Reportedly, the mother had left the child in the car when he fired the gun. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

