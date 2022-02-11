Dad Gets Tattoo on Chest Similar to Daughter's Surgery Scar

No amount of affection can fulfil the wholesome and purest form of love showered by parents. They can go to any extent to make their child’s future secure and better. Following is the story of a father, who showed solidarity to his daughter by getting inked.

According to ABC News, 4-year-old Everly Backe underwent three open-heart surgeries before her first birthday. It was because Everly was born with a critical congenital heart defect. Due to this defect, she had to undergo open-heart surgery when she was 3 days old.

Due to the surgeries, there occurred a scar, which will ultimately be opened again because of future heart treatments. As the girl became older, she became more and more conscious of her scar. His dad Matt Backe decided to surprise her on her birthday. This surprise would give the little girl much-needed confidence for the rest of her life.

Advertisement

Matt got a tattoo on his chest similar to the scar on Everly’s body. Matt said that a local tattoo artist was able to make a similar tattoo on his body by looking at Everly’s photo. Everly often points to the tattoo and notices the similarities with her scar.

Everly’s elder brother Jack said that he wishes to get the same tattoo when he turns 18.

Matt’s wife Lauren was inspired with a more creative idea after watching her husband’s tattoo. Now Lauren has a heart rate on her arm with the initials of both children Jack and Everly.

The family posted these photos on Facebook. They received a lot of responses from people suffering from a congenital heart defect. Those people described that they were also self-conscious of the scars on their bodies due to heart surgeries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.