Dad in Trouble After Google Flags Naked Toddler's Pics For Doctor As 'Child Sexual Abuse'

A stay-at-home father from San Francisco was cut off his digital life after Google deactivated his accounts citing photographs taken by him of his little son's groin area for a medical purpose as “harmful content," reported New York Times. The man was also accused of “child sexual abuse and exploitation" by the tech giant, followed by an investigation by police.

The story dates back to February 2021 when the world was experiencing lockdowns due to the rampant spread of COVID-19, and medical consultations used to take place online. The man, who requested NYT to be referred to only by his first name Mark fearing harm to his reputation, landed into trouble when he shared photos of his toddler son’s penis with his wife for the purpose of sending them to the doctor for online examination and consultation.

While the medical issue was treated by the doctor; Mark's problems continued as the photos of his naked son were flagged by Google as child sexual abuse material, reported NYT. Mark’s photos used to get uploaded to Google’s cloud for storage, and as a response to the apparently problematic photos found by the AI algorithm of Google's review team, Mark’s account was permanently deleted, with no scope left for recovery. After the police investigation, it was found that Mark was innocent and the photos of his son were taken for nonsexual, medical reasons.

While Mark has been given a clean chit legally, Google stands by its decision to delete the account by stating that during the investigation of all his photos and search history, they found another problematic video taken six months before this incident. According to the company, the child was seen lying in bed with a naked woman in the clip. After this, Mark clarified that he might’ve recorded the clip to capture a beautiful moment featuring his wife and son, reported the publication.

