WATCH: Dad Dresses up in Hyper-real Venom Costume to Prank Son

All those who believe that people get to tend more serious or bluntly put, boring, after attaining fatherhood surely haven’t met this man from a recent viral video. And why are we talking about him? Because his video has created a storm of sorts. The clip was originally posted on Instagram page EvanTubeHD and later re-shared on YouTube’s official Insta page after it got viral. The video shows the man getting dressed up as movie character Venom to pull a prank on his son. The clip starts with the man getting the Venom mask ready by putting the parts together. He then dresses in black attire with a cape, puts the mask on and hides behind stairs to prank his son. Does he get success? Well, we would not spoil the moment for you. Watch it here:

Since being posted online, the clip on YouTube's Insta page has received over 5 lakh views along with 33 thousand likes on Instagram. The reaction? Oh, there are tonnes of them.

While some users were impressed with the prankster in this daddy cool, there were also those who believed that the video might have been staged, but we will come to that later.

Reacting to the clip, a user called the man ‘cool’ and said that the prank might have scared him too. Users were also impressed by how cool the mask was and wanted to get one for themselves. “Send one to me,” wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “I never think of that wow so cool.”

Pointing loopholes in the clip, some users claimed that the video was staged and said that the father-son duo needed to work on their acting skills. "So that’s very strange to seeing as how he didn’t even look at it he just screamed the second he went around the corner," read one of the comments.

What do you think about the video?

