Dad Uses Leash To Take His 5-Year-Old Quintuplets; Internet Divided

A lot of people take their pets for evening walks. To make sure they don’t run away and get lost, pet parents tie a leash or a harness around them. But have you ever seen or heard kids wearing the same kind of leashes while on a walk with their parents? A dad, from the USA, was recently seen using a leash to take his 5-year-old quintuplets on a walk.

Jordan Driskell, a 31-year-old man from Kentucky, USA is a father to five children-Joey, Dakota, Hollen, Asher, and Gavin. He shared a few videos on social media that showed his kids tethered together as they walked. The video went viral and gained over a million views on Instagram through different pages. This video has triggered reactions from netizens, while some have slammed him for doing so, others came out in support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the users commented, “Family of 5, 3 kids, 12, 13, and 15. The youngest of my sister was grabbed off the street in Bangkok. Thankfully my brother screamed fast enough that we saved her. Still it was almost a loss for 100 metres. To anyone saying negative things about child leashes has no idea of how dangerous the world can be. Plus the kids are free to jump and wriggle and dance and swing their arms and are often unaware of the leash."

Another one came out in support and said, “Safety first, this dad, I support you." Another said, “Using a child harness is a fantastic safety decision! I had to use one for my wandering son when he was a toddler."

“Those kids are way too old to be walked on a leash like a damn dog," said a third social media user.

Advertisement

Another critic penned, “They are not dogs. How about teaching them what to do?"

Meanwhile, Jordan reportedly said that he has only done it to ensure the safety of his kids while also letting them enjoy themselves and be stress-free.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here