'Dadi Ji' Selling Chocolates on Mumbai Local Found by NGO, Refuses Monetary Aid

The video of an elderly lady selling chocolates on a train went viral recently; even as her grit commanded respect as she went about her way with a smile on her face, it stood as a telling testament of our times. A class of people never seeing retirement from labour and the privileged class waxing poetic about their “spirit" is not worth romanticising, but wonderful things can sometimes come out of the Internet’s collective efforts.

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal had shared the lady’s video earlier, urging everyone to buy her goods. As the video went viral, the Hemkunt Foundation launched into a relentless search for “Dadi ji". After 48 hours of looking for her on Mumbai local trains, they finally found her, as was shared by the organisation’s director Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia.

When they did find her, Dadi ji refused all monetary help. Instead, they bought all the chocolates she was selling. “Dadi exudes sheer determination, uncompromising self-worth and an honest love for life that sets her apart. We will now meet Dadi every week & will try and help her in whatever way we can. For now our heart is full of respect and love for Dadi & hands overflowing with chocolates," Ahluwalia tweeted.

Even though the incident leaves our hearts full, it serves as a reminder of how many people live their lives in intense labour, and more often than not, don’t get to see the fruits of it.

