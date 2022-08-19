Dahi Handi Video: Watch This 9-tier Human Pyramid at Janmashtami Celebration in Mumbai

The Jai Jawan Govind Pathak Mandal successfully formed a nine-tier human pyramid for Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Friday to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022. It is said that the mandal had started preparing for the human pyramids almost two months ago. According to Mid day, The Jai Jawan Govind Pathak Mandal in Jogeshwari is a group that holds the record for making nine-tire human pyramid.

While speaking to the media days before Janmashtami, the coach of Jai Jawan had said that, “We will start the day with traditional puja and then visit different locations to break handis. There will also be a small briefing for the Govindas on their safety measures. We have also decided to make helmets compulsory for the Govindas who will be travelling on the bikes as the safety of the Govindas is also important."

The video of the 2022 Dahi Handi huma pyramid formed by the Jai Jawan mandal, helmed by a girl on the top, is going viral on social media.

Here is the video:

The Govindas include both men and women who prepare for the dahi handi celebrations by doing various exercises. The team undertakes special measures to ensure no one gets injured.

Earlier today, another video of Dahi Handi celebrations was also posted by actress Raveena Tandon on Twitter. The video showed a group of boys forming a human pyramid, while a group of girls waited for their turn to form a human pyramid.

Here is the video:

Mumbai celebrates Krishna Janmashtami every year with Dahi Handi celebrations in different parts of the city every year. However, with the COVID-19 situation, the celebrations had been low-key for the past two years. This year, however, the Dahi Handi celebrations across the city are back, bringing new life to Mumbai’s Janmashtami festivities.

