South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has taken his doctor and a New York City hospital to court for negligence during treatment. In a lawsuit, he alleged that the negligence of the doctor and hospital caused him to “sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries." He has also alleged that the doctor failed to provide appropriate medical treatment, along with no proper and informed consent for treatment from the host. He underwent the said surgery in 2020. The Daily Show host in his complaint has blamed the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), New York, and Dr. Riley J. Williams III as they failed to properly diagnose his illness and condition, CNN reported. As per his claims ,they performed surgery “negligently and failed to refer him to specialists for treatment of his illness."

The legal complaint informed that the Comedy Central star had received treatment from HSS and Williams III between August 25, 2020, and December 17, 2020. He underwent surgery on November 23. However, the complaint did not give any detail on the nature of Noah’s injury and surgery.

Advertisement

From August to December 2020, Noah had to sustain injuries and pain, both physically and mentally, the complaint said. Noah was “confined to bed," and it caused him to suffer “loss of enjoyment of life." The treatment provided by HSS and Dr. Williams III also prevented Noah from doing his job for a long period of time.

The complaint further stated that some of Noah’s injuries are permanent and he will continue to suffer.

A spokesperson from HSS confirmed to CNN that they received a complaint filed on behalf of Noah. In a statement, the spokesperson said that the hospital administration has shared a detailed rebuttal to the “claims" made by Noah. The spokesperson of HSS has termed the allegations made by Noah as “meritless."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.