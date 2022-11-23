Dal Makhani for Rs 5? Haryana Restaurant Shares Bill From 1985 and Internet is Shocked

Where are those days when a bowl of Dal Makhani at a restaurant would cost just Rs.5? (Even a packet of chips costs Rs. 10, nowadays!) While the days are gone when these ‘miraculous’ things could occur, an old bill surfaced on the social media platform and did justice to all the claims mentioned above! Yes, you heard that right.

It mentioned low prices of not just Dal Makhani but Shahi Paneer, Raita, and Roti as well. Lazeez Restaurant & Hotel, an eatery in Haryana, originally shared the old bill from 1985 through a Facebook post in 2013. The post has gone viral now as internet users are left in shock at the difference in prices between 1985 and 2022!

In the picture that stunned the online users, the bill was made for food items that included Punjabi delicacies of Shahi Paneer, Dal Makhani, Boondi Raita, and nine Rotis that were priced at Rs 8, Rs 5, Rs 5, and Rs 6, respectively. Can’t believe your eyes? Even we can’t! It’s hard to ‘digest’ that the full dinner cost just Rs 26 including Rs 2 for service tax which when compared to contemporary prices while considering inflation can not even fetch a piece of paneer! Unimaginable!

Lazeez Restaurant & Hotel Shares Bill From 1985

“Woh bhi kya din thay," wondered the users after the viral food bill gave them a ‘tasty’ nostalgic drive. Another user commented, “Gone are the Golden Days, when food was affordable and eating enjoyable." If facts are to be stated, prices have increased by around 45 times even though it’s just two decades back! It feels like a century ago, doesn’t it?

“Today it’s not even a tip," said a humorous user. “Aaj to ½ kg pyaz bhi na mile" (Can’t even get ½ kg onion at this price today), shared another. No doubt, the bill not just brings back memories but makes people ponder over the current scenario when a two-time meal at such an affordable cost is still a dream for many!

