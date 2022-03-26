Daler Mehndi Buys Virtual Property in Metaverse, Names it 'Balle Balle Land'

Daler Mehndi has bought a piece of land in the metaverse and, in true Daler Mehndi fashion, he’s calling it Balle Balle Land. As per a Business Today report, this is India’s first land acquisition in the metaverse. Mehndi launched the area on Holi this year and it will house a store selling NFTs. Balle Balle Land also houses a gold statue of Daler Mehndi and the area will host concerts by him and other artists soon. “I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience… I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land," the report quoted Mehndi as saying. The singer added that his purpose in starting Balle Balle Land is to promote Punjabi and Sufi music globally.

Daler Mehndi said Balle Balle Land will help foster new talent in the field of Punjabi, Sufi, pop and Bollywood music. Speaking about audiences moving to virtual spheres, the singer said he believed that the shift is here to stay. Social media users are all for a Daler Mehndi revival.

Of late, many Indian celebrities have been venturing into the virtual corridors of the metaverse. Mehndi has said that Balle Balle Land will be integrated with the physical world as much as possible.

