Dan Levy Shares Meme Comparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte to Schitt's Creek Siblings

At Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince Louis stole the show, with a doubt. Besides Prince Louis’ honest reactions to the loud aeroplanes flying over the Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, there is another picture that is attracting the attention of netizens and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

A meme shared by a user on Twitter featuring Prince George and

Princess Charlotte draws comparison of the two royal siblings to that of the

Schitt’s Creek siblings - David and Alexis Rose. The picture showed George and

Charlotte cringing at a sight as they peeked below the balcony of the Buckingham

Palace. The expressions worn by the kids of Prince William and Duchess of

Cambridge Kate Middleton, was at par with that of Alexis and David who star in

the American sitcom. Sharing the meme on Twitter, the user added, “They are

them." It was not too long that the tweet reached Dan, who plays David on the

show. Dan retweeted the photo and wrote “Lol (Laugh out loud)."

The tweet has also received some hilarious reactions from

netizens. One of the comments on the tweet read, “‘Georgie, I am going to give

frownies to the peasants, what about you?’ Georgie: ‘I am going to give them

disapproving looks!’"

One user interpreted the source of George and Charlotte’s

disapproving looks to emerge from the commoners thronging the frog gates of the

palace. The comment read, “Ugh, peasants."

Another tweet interpreted the picture in their own way and pointed

out how the royal children exude a strong sense of self-entitlement. The tweet

along with the picture, “Dynasts when they catch a glimpse of the people."

The British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years since her

succession to the throne.

