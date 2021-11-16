Dance Deeewane Host Called Out Over 'Racist' Monologue on Assam Contestant

A video clip from the popular Indian reality show, Dance Deewane Season 3 has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. In the viral clip, host Raghav Juyal introduced a contestant from Assam with words like “momo", “chowmein" and “gibberish Chinese", triggering a massive backlash on social media, including from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Raghav’s monologue introducing the young contestant using such words is being called out for being extremely ignorant and racist. The judges of the show, that includes Madhuri Dixit and Remo D’Souza, are also being slammed for expressing no discomfort during the segment and laughing at the poorly executed jokes along with the audience.

Advertisement

As the clip went viral, people slammed the show, its host, and judges. Take a look.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Following the backlash, Raghav took to Instagram to issue a statement clarifying his actions in the viral segment, asking people to see the bigger picture in order to understand the context. He said, “It’s unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent of speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that."

“Towards the end of the show, I decided to speak in a similar way to introduce her in one of the episodes. It has been an inside joke on the show and one shouldn’t judge us with just that clip," added Raghav.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.