WATCH: Can You Guess the Actual Colour of This Dancer's Viral Dress?

The internet often tests our sight by throwing optical illusions at us, just like the recent “maroon vs green hat." Another new clip of a girl dancing in a magical dress is challenging the theories of metamerism. Want to know why? Keep on reading to find out. Autumn S. Klein, a dancer and a special effects artist, posted a viral video on Instagram. She challenged internet users to determine the real colour of the outfit. “Which one is the true colour?" asks the video’s text. Klien can be seen dancing to the latest trending Instagram reels soundtrack Nuestra Cancion in the video. As she begins to dance, the colour of her clothing gradually changes to green, purple, pink, blue, and to almost every colour present in a rainbow. Klien captions the video, “I love this dance, so of course, I had to put my own spin on it. Everything about this song and dance is pure joy."

Advertisement

Netizens also attempted to determine the dress’ true hue. Majority of people chose the incorrect colour. Many individuals believed that green is the true colour since the green screen is utilised to add CGI effect to the video. Klein even dropped a little hint for her followers saying, “Oh of course! I was just trying to give you a little insider information to make it easier to guess. You can chroma-key (green screen) with any color. It just is most often green or blue because they don’t interfere with human body colors. But it could really be anything." One user commented, “lt’s green that is why it’s so easy to edit," while another one said, “It’s green, cause green-screen effect."

A few others stated that the dress’ actual colour is purple. “The purple at the end because all of the colours have a slight purple halo around the edge," said one user.

Klein, on the other hand, put all questions to rest after uploading another video on social media with the statement, “I can’t believe how many people correctly guessed the colour. Here is the answer. Thank you for playing." Watch the video yourself to know the answer:

Klien’s viral video has garnered over 11.4 million views on social media since it was shared on November 9.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.