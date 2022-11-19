'Dancer Bahubali' Horse at Bihar's Sonepur Fair Dances When Ghungroos are Tied to its Feet

Fairs are already fun places to be at, and this rather unusual horse just made it more special. Dancer Bahubali is a horse at Bihar’s Sonepur Fair that dances when ghungroos are tied to its feet. The month-long fair at Saran district is already popular for its special attractions like the theatres and ‘Maut Ka Kuan’, but Dancer Bahubali is beating them all.

According to Times Now News, the owner of Dancer Bahubali, Arman said, “Dancer Bahubali has a unique ability of dancing as soon as we tie ‘Ghungroos’ to his legs. Besides, it is very fast and has the capacity to win any race." Arman also added, “The horse has a special diet, which includes dry fruits. The food and other maintenance are expensive. We have been here for the last three days but no one has purchased it so far."

The Sonepur Mela is one of Asia’s largest cattle fairs. The event is popular for the trading of livestock. The site for this fair used to be the city of Hajipur, when only puja was performed at the famous Harihar Nath Temple. Now, it is organized at the junction of river Ganga and Gandak, this month-long event takes place on the occasion of Kartik Purnima according to the Hindu lunar calendar, in the month of November.

Advertisement

However, it was during the reign of Aurangzeb, the Sonepur Mela first became popular. The main focus of the fair back then was the trading of livestock like elephants and birds. But since the enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act in 1972, the trading of elephants is now banned. The event also invites Hindu devotees for a holy dip in River Ganga and Gandak and offer their prayers at the Harihar Nath Temple. The Sonepur Mela is known to host cultural programs with renowned national and international artists.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here