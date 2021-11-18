'Dancing Molecules' Could Repair Spinal Cord Injuries With a Single Injection

In a groundbreaking development in the field of medical science, researchers at North-western University may have found the key to completely curing paralysis and reversing the damage done in a spinal cord injury. The new study involves an injectable therapy that causes an influx of what the researchers call 'Dancing Molecules'that trigger tissue regeneration in the damaged spinal cord. The name ‘Dancing Molecules’ derives its origin from the characteristics of these molecules after they are administered into the spinal cord through a needle. The test was carried out on a paralyzed mouse. In a matter of weeks, the mouse started healing and was able to move its legs.

“The key innovation in our research is to control the collective motion of more than 100,000 molecules within the nanofibers. Due to the vigorous movement of these molecules, the supramolecular polymers become more receptive, and the connections within the network become stronger,” said Samuel I. Stupp, the lead author of the study, in a press release.

Paralysis results in the feeling of numbness in the lower body, and the person cannot move their limbs. This happens because the injury causes the axons of the neurons to become dysfunctional, and the receptors are not able to connect with the neurons.

What the dancing molecules do is move or ‘dance’ when injected into the spine and rejuvenates the nanofiber network responsible for the movement of limbs. Due to the revamped connection, the axons become more agile and regenerate at a better rate. This triggers a connection between the brain and the limbs and proliferates the growth of blood vessels, which act as fodder for neurons.

“The signals mimic the natural proteins which are essential for the desired biological response,” said Zaida Alvarez, the first author of the study.

Stupp is gearing up to approach the FDA to approve human trials on patients who do not have many options to get their injury cured.

