Daniel Radcliffe Unrecognisable After Transformation for New Movie Impresses Harry Potter Fans

Daniel Radcliffe Unrecognisble After Transformation for New Movie Impresses Harry Potter FansBritish actor Daniel Radcliffe has come a long way from playing Harry Potter, and his upcoming movie proves that. The 32-year-old actor has undergone a major transformation for his upcoming film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming biopic stars Daniel as the Weird Al Yankovic, the curly haired king of comedy songs. Yankovic, who himself is a co-writer of the upcoming movie, is known for making light of pop culture and often parody specific songs by contemporary musical acts.

The trailer of the upcoming movie released this week has certainly got Harry Potter fans impressed. Daniel’s transformation for the role is quite evident in the trailer, as the actor is spotted in Yankovic’s trademark hair, moustache, Hawaiian shirts and big glasses. The trailer also features Daniel singing Yankovic’s Like a Surgeon, which was a parody of Madonna’s ’80s hit Like a Virgin. The teaser also shows Daniel bare-chested on stage taking a swig from a bottle of a beverage, and then spitting it into the air.

Reacting to the trailer and Daniel’s buff look in the trailer, one of the fans tweeted, “There’s no reason for Daniel Radcliffe to be this ripped for the Weird Al biopic, so I must assume he’s been cast as Wolverine for the MCU."

Another user tweeted, “Daniel Radcliffe really cracked the code for child stars the secret is to just do whatever the f**k weird little project you want and stay off social media."

Fans are also appreciating the actor for breaking out of the Harry Potter mold he was most likely to have remained in had he not chosen such diverse roles. As one fan tweeted, “I admire Daniel Radcliffe Elijah Wood and Robert Pattinson for going out of their ways to find the most weird as shit roles they can find after starring in their respective huge franchises."

Directed by Eric Appel, the movie will stream on the Roku Channel later this year, with no release date set yet.

