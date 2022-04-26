Dank Meme Poster Elon Musk Bought Twitter for Big Money and Irony is Dying

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion and the Internet has spontaneously combusted with memes. Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Twitter. The deal is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. As many conflicting voices erupt over holding Big Tech accountable, billionaires and free speech, memers are standing back and enjoying the tea.

Musk himself has been a dank meme poster for the longest time. His primary gripe tends to be against “the wokes" and in the past, he has come for everyone, starting from Netflix to US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has emerged as the third largest tech acquisition in history. The Tesla boss last week outlined the $13 billion in bank financing secured by the social-media company and the $12.5 billion backed by a pledge of his Tesla. Musk will be “providing an approximately $21 billion equity commitment," according to the agreement.

The acquisition announcement released by the company quoted both chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor, so they are still in their roles, for now. However, Musk has time and again tweeted his dissatisfaction with the present management of Twitter and how the company has been working. In fact, in a recent poll, Musk proposed turning Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter as “no one shows up anyway". Analysts hence believe that a change might be on the cards.

While many Twitter users think Elon Musk would champion “free speech", as has been stated by the Tesla boss himself, others have opined that it does not augur well due to an exponential increase in the power held by Big Tech owners and billionaires.

