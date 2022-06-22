'Data Can be Retrieved, Not Life': Telangana Police's Post on Overloaded Scooter is Viral

Telangana police’s post on a man driving a grossly overloaded two-wheeler is going viral. The video was originally shared by Twitter user named Sagar. In the video, a man is seen sitting on the edge of the seat somehow and driving the scooter. The front and the seating area of the vehicle is loaded with various cartons and sacks. Sagar shared it with the caption: “My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data." However, Telangana police drew notice to the risks involved in such a ride. It wrote: “There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it’s damaged. But not life…So our appeal to people avoid putting their life’s at risk and others too."

Netizens said that the rider should be penalised.

“Please charge him with huge penalty. Businessman understands money language perfectly. If penalised heavily, he will not forget till his death. Jokers taking law lightly."

“This is my india. Hope RTO does not go after him.."

“& which city traffic allowed this to let go. His little imbalance may cause severe traffic snarl and loss to any or many but we can’t see the risk involve rather applauding his courage. Rather liking give him a reminder, lesson, wisdom,all twitter account holders,for God shake!"

In India, overloading of vehicles will draw a penalty of up to Rs. 20,000.

Traffic police from various states are using social media to raise awareness about rules. When earlier this year, a user on the microblogging site questioned Mumbai Police that if he drinks wine and then drives, will he be “put behind the bars" or will be shown the nearest bar, the police gave the man a friendly suggestion to raise his bar and ride in a chauffeur-driven car like a “responsible citizen" after drinking. They further mentioned that “if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine" he will have to be their guest behind the bars.

