Daughter’s Reaction To Dad Apologising For Being Taxi Driver Will Leave You Emotional

Parents frequently make significant sacrifices to ensure that their children enjoy a better life. Many owe their success stories to their supportive parents who leave no stone unturned to provide their children with all they could. Parents do, however, have moments when they believe they haven’t done everything. This video, which was published on Instagram, shows a father, who apologised to his daughter for his taxi-driving job. The reaction of his daughter, on the other hand, is wonderful in this story. She posted a video with a touching homage to her father, saying, “You’re enough."

In January of this year, Instagram user Mohuya shared the video with a descriptive explanation on her personal profile. “In the area that I grew up in, we had a lot of parents in high earning fields. There’s always a stigma that your status is dependent on your job, but it shouldn’t be true. I know my dad wasn’t able to relate to a lot of the other fathers in the community and he felt a lot of pressure to provide for the family, but I just want to let him know that I’m so proud of him," she wrote. “I’m so proud of him for waking up before sunrise to work and coming home after sunset. I’m proud of him for dealing with rude customers without ever complaining. He made so many sacrifices for us and the American dream means paying him back."

After being re-shared on an Instagram page called Good News Movement four days ago, the video drew further renewed attention. The clip begins with text explaining the daughter’s tribute and demonstrating her pride in him. Her dad apologized for not being an engineer or a doctor like other parents and told her that she didn’t have to tell people that he was a taxi driver. In her reply, the daughter said that he was enough and thanked him for his sacrifices. Various photographs of the father-daughter duo are also featured in the video.

The video has amassed 205,154 likes and has left netizens all emotional. One comment read, “Do you know how much of godsend taxi drivers are? They kept me safe when I would commute to work in a big city at 3:30 AM every day. Tell your dad I love him!" Another comment said, “So much pride for our hardworking parents." Yet another comment read, “Sometimes I’m embarrassed with myself coz I still can’t give my dad the life he deserves." There was an array of love emojis on the post.

