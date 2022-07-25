Home » News » Buzz » Dave Chappelle Under Fire After Calling Critics 'Trans Lunatics', Monkeypox 'Gay Disease'

Dave Chappelle Under Fire After Calling Critics 'Trans Lunatics', Monkeypox 'Gay Disease'

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 13:35 IST

Yesterday, the comedian made a surprise appearance at a New York City show where he joined Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. (Credits: Instagram/@kevinhart4real)
One of Dave Chappelle's shows in Minneapolis had to be moved to another venue after public backlash. He called the protesters 'transgender lunatics'.

Dave Chappelle courted controversy again by making jokes that were perceived to be transphobic and homophobic. The situation snowballed recently when one of his shows in Minneapolis had to be moved to another venue after public backlash. Yesterday, the comedian made a surprise appearance at a New York City show where he joined Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support," Chappelle was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter. He also added that he had had to sneak his way in.

The social media backlash against Chappelle over the jokes, however, continues. As per the Tribune, Chappelle had called those who had protested against his previous show a small group of “transgender lunatics", and also termed monkey-pox as a “gay disease".

In May, Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. As per a Page Six report, the audience member who attacked Dave had a fake gun that had a real knife inside it. The assailant was identified as Isaiah Lee, 23. Chappelle was performing there as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.

