David Beckham Fans Spot Hilarious Details in Footballer's Christmas Photo

David Beckham’s recent Christmas photograph left many fans amused as the ace footballer was seen standing on his tiptoes for the picture. The viral image features Beckham posing with his wife Victoria, and their children Harper, Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz.

The Beckhams were dressed to perfection in the photo. While Beckham and the lads looked dashing in identical black suits, Victoria looked stunning in a long green gown. Standing ahead of everyone else, Harper looks adorable in a navy blue dress and a cream cardigan. The former Spice Girls star shared the picture on Instagram, captioned it as “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams! "

Have a look at the picture:

While the sweet post garnered lots of love and appreciation, for many fans, the amusing detail of Beckham standing on his tiptoes was the highlight.

Romeo, also a footballer like his father, towers above everyone in the photo. Standing next to his son Romeo, the 5ft 9 in footballer looks to upstage his son as the tallest in the family. The 46-year-old former Manchester United star was teased by his fans for his hilarious actions.

An Instagram user asked the ace footballer: “David, are you jealous of your son’s height?" Another wrote, “On tippy toes Papa", beside a string of cry-laughing emojis.

Apart from this post, Victoria Beckham also gave her fans a special sneak peek into her family’s holiday plans. She posted a video of her husband wearing a Santa hat and cooking chestnuts in their fireplace.

Watch the video here:

Beckham was also belting out Nat Cole’s The Christmas Song while roasting chestnuts. The 30-second clip sees Victoria mock her husband, commenting that he was trying ‘too hard". The 46-year-old jokingly responds by saying “I’m so sorry, Adele".

Victoria posted the video with the caption “Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses @adele #burninghisnuts"

What are your thoughts on the Beckhams’ Christmas this year?

