David Warner Destroying His Former Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Had IPL Fans Grinning

David Warner who was sacked as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad midseason before getting benched for his lackluster performance during the 14th edition of IPL smashed a match-winning and unbeaten 92 (58) against his former franchise while playing for Delhi Capitals on Thursday night in IPL 2022. Warner’s 92 for which he was also awarded the Player of the Match title helped DC post a formidable total of 207/3. The Southpaw found a perfect partner in Rovman Powell who blasted an impressive 67 off 35. SRH in their response came close to the total thanks to fireworks from Nicholas Pooran (62) and Aiden Markram (42) but fell short by 21 runs as the rest of the Hyderabad batting lineup failed to get going.

Watching Warner destroying his former team was a pleasant sight for Aussie batter’s fans as they mocked SRH for letting the ace cricketer leave their camp.

Advertisement

Similar scenes were witnessed on Twitter a few days ago when Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the Match award for weaving magic against his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as Delhi Capitals handed the former their fifth straight defeat in the ongoing season.

In another amusing instance, Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans went ballistic against his former team SRH recently as he slammed three sixes in the final over, helping his team score 22 in the six deliveries in a nail-biting win that he would remember for ages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.