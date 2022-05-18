David Warner's Daughter Has Been Doing 'Pushpa' Step 'Nonstop' Since Leaving India

Aussie batter David Warner aces social media trends like no other. His Instagram Reels have a separate fan base. From grooving to the hit songs or re-enacting dialogues, Warner’s videos are fun. Looks like his little one is also following in his footsteps. The cricketer recently shared a video of his daughter acing the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ step from the film, Pushpa: The Rise.

“Since leaving India this child has been doing this nonstop,” he wrote along with two laughing-out-loud emoticons and the hashtag Pushpa. The video opens with Warner’s daughter dressed in a beautiful pink frock. She is seen doing the hand action just perfectly.

Posted on Monday, the clip has amassed over 3 million views, over 6 lakh likes, and tons of comments. Well, the numbers are only increasing. “She loves it. She takes after daddy,” Warner’s wife Candice wrote along with a heart emoticon in the comment section of the post. His Delhi Capitals teammate Khaleel Ahmed also commented on the post. He wrote, “My favourite ISLA.”

“This is my favourite”, “Lovely”, “Cute”, “Sooooooooo sweet,” read some of the comments on the post as fans weren’t tired of praising the little one.

An Instagram user rightly named her “Pushpa Warner.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise continues to inspire memes and dance steps even months after its release. While the film collected big bucks at the box office, it is the manner in which it inspired pop culture that makes it a cult classic. The powerful dialogues, quirky dance steps, and music have taken over social media. It seems the Pushpa fever is not dying down anytime soon.

