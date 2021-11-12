David Warner's Ultra-edge Showed No Spike and Twitter Walked Away With Memes

Australia beat Pakistan by 5 wickets on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium to reach the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. While the highlight of the match was Matthew Wade’s heroics and Hasan Ali’s dropped catch (or dropped World Cup according to the meme world), there were several other instances from the match that caught the attention of viewers on the Internet. One of them was the dismissal of Aussie opener David Warner. Warner had taken charge of Australia’s chase following the wickets of Aaron Finch in the very first over and Mitchell Marsh later. Warner was batting at 49 and was given out in the very first ball he faced after the drinks break. Shadab Khan, who had already taken the wicket of Marsh and Steve Smith, seemed to have gotten the better of Warner as he was caught behind by Rizwan.

It seemed everyone was convinced that Warner was out, including the umpire, the whole Pakistan team as well as Warner himself. Therefore, despite having two reviews left, he did not opt for one.

However, an ultra edge clip of the shot later shown to viewers revealed that the bat had made no contact whatsoever with the ball and Warner could have stayed on the crease had he taken a review.

Following the match, Twitter was of course flooded with hilarious reactions and memes on this incident.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup final where the new champion will be crowned on November 14 in Dubai.

